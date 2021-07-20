Walleye Capital LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGNYU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGNYU opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04.

