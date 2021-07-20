CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218,982 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $23,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,623,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.