Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $25.62 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.01, for a total transaction of $19,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,377.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,437,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,501,747 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.95. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $142.35 and a 12 month high of $329.10.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

