309,122 Shares in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 309,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,931,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.84% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 589.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 31,206 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 444.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.58. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a boost from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

