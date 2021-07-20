Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 6,310 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,310 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.79% of Omnicell worth $44,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $67,000.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $150.39 on Tuesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $154.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.