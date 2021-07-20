Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $27.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $27,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,324,470.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Insiders have sold 21,956 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,945 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

ALG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ALG opened at $139.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.09. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $97.52 and a one year high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

