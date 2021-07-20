Nomura Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 50,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter worth $10,822,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,668,000 after acquiring an additional 39,108 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 161,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $188.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

