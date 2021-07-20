Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,835 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,337,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,614 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11. The company has a market cap of $949.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.82 million for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

