Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 33,194 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,084,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $47,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,056,000 after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO James B. Draughn sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $870,707.50. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,011 shares of company stock worth $1,212,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.33. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

