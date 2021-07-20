ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 72.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,740,354 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $253.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 81.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $254.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

