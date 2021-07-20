Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Short Interest Update

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 34,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Impac Mortgage by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 128,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,471 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.20).

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

