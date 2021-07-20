Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

