Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. RPC reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

NYSE RES opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.31. RPC has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $869.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,376,954.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 362,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total value of $1,863,841.10. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,906,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,225,191. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 399,120 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,669 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

