Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) will report earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.02. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $13.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.35 to $14.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $216.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.17. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

