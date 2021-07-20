Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Short Interest Update

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $8,737,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,082,943 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,565 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knoll by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Knoll in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNL opened at $25.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.04. Knoll has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

