5,540 Shares in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $452.58 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.61. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

