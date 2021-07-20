Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GMS were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.11. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

GMS Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

