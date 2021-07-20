Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FN. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,612,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN stock opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.68. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

