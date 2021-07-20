Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,943 Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Harsco by 3,222.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harsco by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Argus raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. Harsco Co. has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Ray sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

