Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $14,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $114,134,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.90. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $116.67.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50. Insiders have sold a total of 46,876 shares of company stock worth $4,892,683 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.