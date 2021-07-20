Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $13,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $607.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.06, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $418.02 and a 1-year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.14.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

