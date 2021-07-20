Head-To-Head Survey: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) vs. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.37 $110.61 million $1.18 34.05 Wärtsilä Oyj Abp $5.26 billion 1.70 $150.78 million $0.05 60.40

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2 5 3 0 2.10

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 2.72% 7.46% 2.66% Wärtsilä Oyj Abp 2.97% 6.16% 2.08%

Risk and Volatility

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Wärtsilä Oyj Abp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions. The Wärtsilä Marine Systems segment consists of four end-to-end business units: Exhaust Treatment, Gas Solutions, Marine Electrical Systems, and Shaft Line Solutions. The Wärtsilä Voyage segment leverages the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. The Wärtsilä Energy segment comprises flexible power plants, energy management, storage systems, and lifecycle services that enable increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. The Wärtsilä Portfolio Business segment involves multiple business units, which are run independently with the aim of accelerating performance improvement and unlocking value through divestments or other strategic alternatives. The company was founded on April 12, 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

