Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,125.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CPSI opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The firm has a market cap of $457.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 17,801 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.