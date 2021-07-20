Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
FWRD stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
