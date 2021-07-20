Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,011 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FWRD stock opened at $85.73 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

