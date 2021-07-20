Douglas Bruggeman Sells 1,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00.

Paylocity stock opened at $192.34 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.