Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mimecast by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Mimecast by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

