electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Insider Thomas J. Errico Sells 4,490 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) insider Thomas J. Errico sold 4,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $115,527.70.

Thomas J. Errico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Thomas J. Errico acquired 31,250 shares of electroCore stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $49,687.50.

NASDAQ ECOR opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. electroCore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 41.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 142,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 100.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,602 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 188.8% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in electroCore by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,260 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in electroCore by 20.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

