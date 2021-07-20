Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.08. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $233,880.00. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,260,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,209,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,755,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,140,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

