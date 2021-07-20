United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,025,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 45,779.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 251,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after purchasing an additional 251,330 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $298.85 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.41 and a twelve month high of $354.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.