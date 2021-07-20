HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 94,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WALDU. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $24,950,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $22,477,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,849,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,746,000.

WALDU opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

