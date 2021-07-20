HRT Financial LP Cuts Position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TMTSU) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

TMTSU stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

