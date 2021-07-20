HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 91,884 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.11% of Tenneco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after acquiring an additional 467,677 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,717,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,054 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tenneco by 13.6% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,232,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tenneco by 111.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 563,643 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 235,600 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $2,546,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 801,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $8,982,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,858,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,470,484. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

