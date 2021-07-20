HRT Financial LP Sells 6,688 Shares of Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH)

HRT Financial LP decreased its holdings in Yunhong International (NASDAQ:ZGYH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Yunhong International were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yunhong International in the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yunhong International stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Yunhong International has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13.

Yunhong International intends to acquire assets and businesses or entities through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as China Yunhong Holdings Ltd. Yunhong International was founded in 2019 and is based in Wuhan, China.

