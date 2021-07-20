HRT Financial LP Acquires 17,153 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,153 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.34% of Stable Road Acquisition worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRAC. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $163,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAC opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

