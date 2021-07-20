STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,041 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,805 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.65% of STAAR Surgical worth $32,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 11,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $1,456,214.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,887,947.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 522,357 shares of company stock valued at $73,287,828. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $132.45 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $45.47 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.62.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

