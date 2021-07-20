Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,166,126 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $32,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of PDCE opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.11. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

