Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,173 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.71% of Shake Shack worth $33,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 456.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,066 shares of company stock valued at $310,361 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHAK stock opened at $90.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

