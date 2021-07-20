New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 735.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125,117 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $33,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

