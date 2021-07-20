Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Boise Cascade worth $34,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,011,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,257,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,915,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,272,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boise Cascade stock opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.03. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.