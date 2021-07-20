Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 141,923 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,923 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,923 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $35,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,061 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,516 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 380,754 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 137,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yelp news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,010 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.47.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.78 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

