3,594 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELS. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.19. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

