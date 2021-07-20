Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CPK stock opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $72.89 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

