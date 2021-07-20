Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $1.56 EPS

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.65. ArcBest posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 132.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,903,536 shares of company stock worth $225,795,704 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 555,764 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in ArcBest by 106.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,604,000 after acquiring an additional 37,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $28.52 and a 1-year high of $93.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

