MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 37,371 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 351.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 120,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTF opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0778 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

