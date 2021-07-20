MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,432,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,370,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,891,000 after purchasing an additional 934,847 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 968,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,801,000 after purchasing an additional 931,672 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 36.9% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,005,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,138,000 after acquiring an additional 270,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,936,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.63 and a 12-month high of $185.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.89.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.