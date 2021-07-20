Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $31,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO opened at $105.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.