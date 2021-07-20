AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3,962.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 583,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568,819 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 1,538.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOXA opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

