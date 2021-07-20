Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185,672 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of Gentherm worth $127,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,669,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $22,195,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $385,028,000 after purchasing an additional 241,805 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 122,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter valued at $7,330,000. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.78. Gentherm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.19 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $288.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.