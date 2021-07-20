Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

