Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Sells 48,599 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Director Todd Crockett sold 48,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $2,618,514.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,152,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,811,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

